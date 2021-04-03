10 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande, St. Vincent And More

The week in which Olivia Rodrigo officially became a superstar.

10. Dove Cameron – LazyBaby

Dove Cameron continues to step away from the Disney brand with mature, boundary-breaking pop songs. LazyBaby might be the most effective yet. It’s a cheeky, disco-tinged bop that’s full of personality.

9. BROCKHAMPTON – Count On Me

BROCKHAMPTON continue to roll out Road Runner. Count On Me is remarkably different to BUZZCUT giving us something that’s easier to devour. It’s summery, hook-heavy and sinks in very quickly.

8. Nasty Cherry – What’s The Deal

The new Nasty Cherry EP The Movie is here and it’s another step-up for the four-piece. What’s The Deal is an exquisite pop song. Clean production with slinky melodies and emotional vocals.

7. Fousheé – Gold Fronts (Feat. Lil Wayne)

New Yorker Fousheé is one of the rare alumni from The Voice carving a really interesting career for herself. Gold Teeth takes it easy but it’s packed with silky vocals and honey-soaked melodies. It’s sitting somewhere between SZA and Jhene Aiko for us.

6. Bree Runway – Hot Hot Hot

Bree Runway has a summer smash on her hands with Hot Hot. It’s not as experimental as previous drops but it gives it to us straight and it’s addictive. Bree Runway flooding the airwaves is the kind of summer we want this year.

5. Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande might seem mismatched vocally but they synthesize effortlessly here. This synth-heavy track is a vocal masterclass with the pair at the peak of their powers.

4. St. Vincent – The Melting Of The Sun

St. Vincent’s second offering from Daddy’s Home is a soulful, ’70s-tinged ballad that brings out the emotional core of Annie Clark’s songwriting. Vulnerable and powerful at the same time, it’s Clark at her best.

3. Warren Hue – omomo punk

Warren Hue has made his debut on 88Rising with an absolute slam-dunk omono punk. The Indonesian rapper’s latest is a high-octane, relentless track that oscillates between the ’80s and the future. Really promising stuff.

2. Mustafa – Ali

There’s something incredibly special about new artists Mustafa. All of his songs so far have shaken us to our emotional core and Ali is no different. A tribute to a departed friend, he gives a rich vocal performance alongside impassioned lyrics.

1. Olivia Rodrigo – Deja Vu

Well, she did it. Everyone was waiting to see whether Driver’s License was a fluke and it’s officially not. While sharing narrative similarities, Deja Vu shows a different side. It’s cut harder with a pointy beat joined by jagged lyrics. It goes hard.

You can find all of our favourite songs on our Top Tunes playlist. Join us, we’re waiting for you:

Or if you’re more of a rave dog, try our After Dark playlist: