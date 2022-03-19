10 New Songs To Add To Your Playlist: Normani, Charli XCX And More

Time to give your playlists their weekly refresh with a new drop from Normani, an album highlight from Charli XCX, a fresh MUNA single and more.

Normani - Fair

Fair is Normani's most stripped outing yet. It's an elongated, patient R&B song with some of her best vocals to date.

Charli XCX - Constant Repeat

Charli XCX's fifth album CRASH has arrived and it's an instant pop classic. Constant Repeat was the last song written for it but it also may be the best. A dizzying, sugary pop song.

Mabel, Jax Jones & Galantis - Good Luck

Mabel is ascending to main girl pop status and Good Luck is a perfect propeller. The dance song borrows elements from the '90s and comes through all guns blazing.

King Princess - For My Friends

This is reportedly a taste of King Princess' sophomore record and if so, it's an excellent start. For My Friends is one of the most affecting pop songs she's ever delivered.

ROSALÍA - HENTAI

Leave it to ROSALÍA to make one of the explicit pop songs of the year sound like a Disney ballad. This is dirty and gorgeous at the same time. A soaring ballad that floats and then destructs.

MUNA - Anything But Me

MUNA's third album is on the way and this is the second taste of it. It's a pulsating, glossy heartache song with an opening line that's just *chefs kiss*.

Doechii - Persuasive

We've been excited to see where Doechii was going to go since a little viral moment last year. Well, she's signed to TDE and dropped Persuasive, delivering on all her potential.

Joyce Wrice - Iced Tea

Joyce Wrice is back over Kaytranada production on Iced Tea and absolutely thriving in her lane. It's silky, patient, and sexy.

Mahalia - Whatever Simon Says

Mahalia has been on a hot streak lately and it continues with Whatever Simon Says. It's one of her most stripped recent releases but her voice is absolutely shining on this.

Ravyn Lenae - Light Me Up

Ravyn Lenae was gone far too long but she's back and repaying us handsomely for the wait. The latest Light Me Up is once again produced by Steve Lacy and it's a slow-bloomer that flowers into something really special.

If you can't be bothered to start your own playlist, we've got you. Join us on Top Tunes:

Go into the late night with our After Dark version of Top Tunes: