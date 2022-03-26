10 New Songs To Add To Your Playlist: Bree Runway, Omar Apollo And More

Time to give your playlists their weekly refresh with a smash from Bree Runway, more new Charli XCX, a debut from British girl group FLO, and more.

Bree Runway - Somebody Like You

Bree Runway has had plenty of great moments but Somebody Like You is a superstar turn. It's an earth-shattering power ballad with a vocal performance that aims for the stars. A highlight for 2022 for sure.

Charli XCX - Sorry if i hurt you

Just a week after the release of CRASH, Charli has loaded it up with more gold. Sorry if i hurt you was the original title track but it was eclipsed by CRASH. The song itself is a sprawling, '80s-tinged stunner that may be one of the record's biggest emotional suckerpunches.

Disclosure & RAYE - Waterfall

RAYE is one of the finest dance writers out there and Disclosure are two of the best producers so this collab was always destined to work. British dance/pop music is pretty homogenised but this stands on its own. It's a slinky, soulful with one hell of a bridge courtesy of RAYE.

FLO - Cardboard Box

FLO are a new British girl group and their debut single is produced by MNEK. As far as first singles go, this is a slam-dunk. Full of charisma, dripping with melody and punchy enough to arrest you on the first listen.

Koffee - Shine

All of Koffee's music looks to brighter days and Shine is the antithesis of that. Lifted from her debut album Gifted, it's an effortlessly positive jam that radiates warmth from start to finish.

Let's Eat Grandma - Levitation

Let's Eat Grandma are building an album of the year contender with Two Ribbons if it maintains the quality of the singles. Levitation is another golden pop music - a pulsating cut that continues to elevate into the stratosphere.

Fireboy DML - Playboy

Fireboy DML finally had a long-deserved breakthrough with his 2021 track Peru ending in an Ed Sheeran remix. Playboy follows it up with no sweat, delivering another slippery, dance-ready melody.

Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi

Omar Apollo's album IVORY continues to take shape and the latest cut Tamagotchi reveals another side. The Neptunes-produced track sees him flick between Spanish and English over a detouring, experimental beat.

Beabadoobee - Talk

Beabadobee is readying her sophomore record Beatopia with the excellent Talk. It's a muddy piece of garage pop but the piercing melody of the chorus shines through with glorious resolution.

Hatchie - Lights On

Hatchie is yet to miss with this forthcoming album Giving The World Away. Lights On has a psychedelic, off-putting verse that blossoms into something beautiful in the chorus. Confident and alluring, she's in her golden age as a songwriter.

If you can't be bothered to start your own playlist, we've got you. Join us on Top Tunes:

Go into the late night with our After Dark version of Top Tunes: