Rapid React: Marina – ‘Man’s World’

Marina is back with her most potent single in years, unveiling Man’s World.

Written solely by Marina and produced by herself and Jennifer Decilveo, it’s a scathing look at the treatment of women throughout history.

“Burnt me at the stake, you thought I was a witch / Centuries ago, now you just call me a bitch,” she sings before declaring, “I don’t wanna live in a man’s world anymore.”

It’s a distinct change from her last record Love + Fear which was a largely personal affair, lacking those pointed lyrics she’s so famous for. This feels more in line with the condemnation of Froot or the sharp commentary of The Family Jewels.

Aesthetically, it’s a luscious track with ethereal vocals often being swept up in a haze of instruments. It recalls Froot‘s most organic moments while pushing forward. The after-chorus, in particular, lifts the song giving it an impressive weightlessness.

It’s a definite return to form and the best song she’s released in half a decade.

Best Moment: Her upper-registry in the post-chorus is stunning.

Worst Moment: Not finishing on the line, “I don’t wanna live in a man’s world anymore.”

Best Lyric: “Owned by a sheik who killed thousands of gay men / I guess that’s why he bought the Campest Hotel in LA then,” is a great line aimed at the Sultan of Brunei who owns the Beverley Hills Hotel.

Worst Lyric: N/A. Man’s World is lyrically very tight.