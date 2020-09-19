12 Songs You Need To Hear: Rico Nasty, Ava Max, Justin Bieber And More

From Hillsong Biebs to a vulnerable slowthai, this week is truly a mixed bag.

12. Justin Bieber – Holy (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

R&Bieber has been swapped out for Hillsong Bieber and it actually works better. Holy isn’t remarkable but it’s a solid pop song with a lot more melodic stick than anything on Changes.

11. Ava Max – Call Me Tonight

Ava Max’s debut album Heaven & Hell is out and we think this is our pick of the bunch. Max is one of the few out there right now just delivering straight-up pop and that’s the strength of Call Me Tonight.

10. Evie Irie – Carry My Heart

Australian artist Evie Irie has the attention of the globe and for good reason. Her new EP The Optimist features this raw cut that showcases direct songwriting at its best.

9. Delta Goodrem – Solid Gold

Delta Goodrem sings the absolute shit out of her latest single Solid Gold. She sounds the most liberated she has in ages and it’s proving to be a creative goldmine for her. The chorus of this absolutely soars.

8. Maja Kristina – Slow Hand

Swedish artist Maja Kristina clearly knows her way around a pop song. Slow Hand is a triumphant moment early in her career. It’s a bold, detouring track that never takes its foot off the pedal.

7. A.G. Cook – The Darkness

A.G. Cook’s second album of the year Apple is out and it in at an easy-to-devour 10-tracks (his last 7G was 49 songs long). The Darkness is a slow-building knockout that trips further and further into Cook’s strange euphoria.

6. Sasha Sloan – Is It Just Me?

Sasha Sloan is one of the most vivid songwriters around right now and it’s on full display with her latest Is It Just Me? She lays all her tough opinions out on the table, questioning, “Am I kinda right?”

5. Sam Smith – Diamonds

Sam Smith keeps dancing on the latest Love Goes single Diamonds. Co-produced by Oscar Görres, it’s a slinky, electro-pop bop that seems to have liberated Smith. He sounds completely in his element.

4. Alicia Keys – Me x 7 (Feat. Tierra Whack)

Alicia Keys’ new album ALICIA has finally dropped and it houses this tight jam Me x 7. It’s one of the subtlest moments on the record but it gives Keys to really place a spotlight on her excellent songwriting. Whack also leaves a long-lasting impressions which is even more impressive given how fleeting her appearance is.

3. Tems – Damages

Nigerian artist Tems is going global with an ever-growing string of great releases. Her latest Damages is an Afrobeats smash which has Tems dripping with charisma.

2. slowthai – Feel Away (Feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

Feel Away is the most vulnerable slowthai has ever been. It’s an emotive, skeletal track that uses James Blake’s vocals to deepen the wound. The most beautiful song of the week – a title we never thought we’d award to slowthai.

1. Rico Nasty – Own It

Rico Nasty is on some icon shit with Own It. Not only is it an instantaneous jam with a perfect hook, it also comes with a visual feast which has Rico serving looks for days. NIGHTMARE VACATION is going to be supreme.

