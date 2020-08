Vera Blue has released her first new single of the year giving us the weightless Lie To Me.

We’ve watched Blue extend herself through many genres over the year but she’s found a home in oddball electro-pop. Lie To Me sees her sit in the perfect space for her and shine.

The song grows bigger and bigger with each chorus growing larger wings. The production skews at the tail-end before lifting off into a glorious finale of powerhouse vocals.

Let’s hope this is the start of more to come.