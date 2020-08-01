12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Koffee And More

A moody week for pop music.

12. A$AP Ferg – Move Ya Hips (Feat. MadeinTYO & Nicki Minaj)

A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj have teamed-up once again after their big hit Plain Jane. This time they’re going for the US summer hit with a song that gets under your skin immediately. Hearing Ferg and Minaj swap bars might be the most satisfying moment of the week.

11. Y2K – Damage Is Done (Feat. JoJo)

Producer Y2K, who had a massive hit last year with Lalala, has teamed up with JoJo for a song that’s surprisingly melancholic. It’s actually great to hear JoJo’s voice on a modern dance track. She kills it.

10. Yorke – Gravity

Yorke has a new song out called Gravity. It was produced by Japanese Wallpaper and Hank Solo and it’s the most ambitious, boisterous track she’s ever made. It’s clear that the creators are students of Jack Antonoff pop. This song thunders along with pounding drums and a militant middle eight.

9. Billie Eilish – My Future

Billie Eilish is the latest the drop a quarantine. My Future sounds distinctively solitary but not in a sad way. This is Eilish finding self-love and it’s uncharacteristically optimistic.

8. Dominic Fike – Why

Dominic Fike’s debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong is out and the answer is nothing. The album is great and it house this slick cut. It’s an indie rock tune blended with hip-hop sensibilities giving it a pulse that just feels good.

7. Kota Banks – Yes

Kota Banks may have just released her best pop song. Yes is a flourishing love song with a chorus that blooms beautifully. We can see her on the charts with something like this.

6. Sam Smith – My Oasis (Feat. Burna Boy)

We never thought we’d see a Sam Smith and Burna Boy collab but this actually works. The Latin-flavoured tune is the most melancholic thing Smith has done this era and Burna’s voice brings a comforting calm to the table.

5. Griff – Say It Again

British young gun Griff is yet to release a bad song. Say It Again continues that record. It’s a glassy, crystalline pop song that practices self-care through repetition.

4. E^ST – I’M DOING IT

E^ST has knocked it out of the park with her debut album I’M DOING IT. She really is doing it. The title track is our favourite of the bunch right now. A calming, reassured album closer that sees her find strength in her own company.

3. Róisín Murphy – Something More

Róisín Murphy has announced a new album Róisín Machine and she’s announced it with this belter. As per usual, she approaches this pulsating dance song with unwavering confidence. She’s one classy lady and she brings a sleekness to this song that few could.

2. Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Jorja Smith was first introduced to us by the political Blue Lights and now she’s tapping back into that with this cut that triumphs through perseverance. “You want to see us all amount to nothing,” she sings over a stern instrumental. As always, that voice cuts through.

1. Koffee – Pressure

Koffee is the best new songwriter in the world in our opinion. Whether she’s trying out modern hip-hop or delving into classic reggae, she always brings her flair. Here, it’s the latter she’s trading in. Pressure takes on racial and social inequality with steadiness and poignancy.