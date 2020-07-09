fbpx

Wafia Looks For Calm On New Song ‘Hurricane’

Written By Sam Murphy on 07/09/2020
Wafia

Wafia has unleashed her second new song of the year releasing Hurricane into the world.

It follows on from self-love anthem Pick Me and while it takes a different tone it feels just as good. Hurricane is about needing someone who brings some sort of comfort with Wafia singing, “I’m a hurricane could you hold me down?”

The song was co-written by fellow Australian musician Sarah Aarons who has assisted in crafting one of Wafia’s most instantaneous tracks to date.

With each release, Wafia gets better and she’s hit a real sweet spot with Hurricane. It showcases her voice in the same way early intimate cuts like Heartburn did while also demonstrating her growing confidence as a popsar.

It’s wins all round for Wafia right now.

