13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, BTS + More

Songs almost as iconic as the Lana Del Rey selfie.

13. Zara Larsson – Morning

Zara Larsson has expanded this year’s underrated Poster Girl adding a few more bops to her resume. Morning is inoffensive but it’ll stick in the ears and make a good addition to summer playlists.

12. Georgia – Get Me Higher

Georgia is bringing the euphoria on her new track Get Me Higher. It’s the most extroverted, outwardly colourful song she’s ever made and it’s going to soundtrack our return to the clubs brilliantly.

11. Banoffee – Tapioca Cheeks

Banoffee has delivered a new single Tapioca Cheeks doubling down on the malleable, auto-tuned pop sound she crafted on her last album Look At Us Now Dad. If you like your pop music best served sweet, you’ll love this.

10. Amorphous & Kehlani – Back Together

Amorphous went viral for his mash-ups but now he’s proving he can make classics on his own. He teams with Kehlani on his debut single – an easy breezy soul song, the sort you can just get lost in.

9. BTS – Butter

BTS are back with their new English single Butter ready to blow-up the internet. Like Dynamic, it’s a groove-infused track full of sugary sweet hooks and buttery melodies.

8. Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

Jack Antonoff is in full Bruce Springsteen mode on this new record. Stop Making This Hurt is a buoyant and bubbly rock/pop cut that commands you to get up and dance in the name of heartache.

7. Erika De Casier – Someone To Chill With

Erika De Casier is influenced heavily by y2k R&B on her new album Sensational. Someone To Chill With encapsulates the vibe effortlessly while adding a few new dimensions. Notably there’s something haunting about De Casier’s music as if there’s a loneliness lying beneath.

6. Holly Humberstone – The Walls Are Way Too Thin

There’s some serious hype surrounding Holly Humberstone right now and with songs like this it’s easy to see why The Walls Are Way Too Thin is a synth-pop song that gently undulates towards a luscious chorus.

5. Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

MARINA is making her best music since Froot right now. The title track from her forthcoming album is proof of that. a vivacious and kitsch ode to the crumbling state of the world. As always with MARINA, there’s plenty of bite to her lyrics.

4. MAY-A – Swing Of Things

MAY-A is on a roll with her latest string of singles. Swing Of Things is an effortless, indie-pop song driven by raspy, textured vocals and charismatic writing. One of the most exciting artists coming out of Australia right now.

3. Olivia Rodrigo – Hope Ur Ok

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour may be the most anticipated album of the year so far and it’s doesn’t disappoint. Hope Ur Ok is the closer of the record and one of the most different lyrically. She does away with the angst and heartbreak channeling her emotions towards people she’s come across in her life. It’s empathetic and really stirring with some phenomenal songwriting.

2. Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters

Lana Del Rey surprise released three singles this week, led by Blue Banisters. Sonically, it’s not much of a departure from her Jack Antonoff-produced albums but there’s a vocal ferocity to this one that elevates its beautiful chorus.

1. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – Like I Used To

The fact that a Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen collaboration is great is no surprise. What we weren’t expecting though were the heavy ABBA vibes. This is giving us The Arrivals era disco. Elongated dance music swelling with nostalgia and heartache.

Get all our favourites on our Top Tunes playlist, the best playlist on the internet:

And the second best playlist on the internet is our dance-ready version of our Top Tunes playlist: