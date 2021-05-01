13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Billie Eilish, Jessie Ware, Hayley Kiyoko + More

The pop girls have decided the dancefloor is open this week.

13. Kid LAROI – Without You (Feat. Miley Cyrus)

Kid LAROI’s Without You is a certified banger and Miley slots into it like she was meant to be there the whole time. Their voices meld so well and her singing that questionable lyric makes it slightly better.

12. Little Mix – Confetti (Feat. Saweetie)

Little Mix’s first outing as a trio sees them recruit a fourth member in Saweetie. Confetti was always great but Saweetie’s verse boosts the charisma and gives it a little something extra.

11. HANNI – Talking To Myself In The Mirror

HANNI is a young artist from Brisbane, Australia making some really punchy pop music. The chorus of Talking To Myself In The Mirror sounds like it was written by Julia Michaels and produced by Jack Antonoff. That’s a big win.

10. Hayley Kiyoko – Found My Friends

Hayley Kiyoko is back making slinky pop jams and Found My Friends is one of her finest. Sounding like she’s collided with Chromatics, it’s a neon-lit, ’80s cut that celebrates leaning on your friends in your darkest moments.

9. Kinder – Bus Stop

Australian duo Kinder have leveled-up recently. Their last cut Come Along was a certified banger and Bus Stop ups the anti once again. Bursting with life, it’s a festival ready track that’s relentless in its mission to shatter the speakers.

8. Willow Kayne – Two Seater

This is the debut single from British newcomer Willow Kayne. Two Seater is a punk-influenced song that immediately introduces Kayne as an unrelenting songwriter. It’s hard to ignore this one on the first listen.

7. Bebe Rexha – Die For A Man (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Bebe Rexha really isn’t missing this era. Die For A Man is different to anything that’s been released off Better Mistakes so far but it’s no less arresting. A spooky, twisted R&B cut with a verse from Lil Uzi that doesn’t sound phoned in.

6. Julia Michaels – Wrapped Around

Julia Michaels debut album Not In Chronological Order has finally arrived. It’s a loved-up set but Wrapped Around sets a different tone. It’s a liberating disco track that sticks the middle finger to an ex.

5. Yung Baby Tate – Eenie Meenie

Yung Baby Tate is coming off her biggest hit to date I Am and she’s still on fire. Eenie Meenie is in-your-face, colourful and instantly addictive. She’s going to really blow up this year.

4. MAETA – Bitch Don’t Be Mad

Maeta is a new Roc Nation singing making silky soul music. Bitch Don’t Be Mad is from her debut EP Habits and it sits right in the pocket. Her voice is on point, the beat slides through and the lyrics cut deep. Slam dunk.

3. Dawn Richard – Boomerang

Leave it to Dawn Richard to soundtrack the future. Her new album Second Line is start-to-finish excellence but Boomerang shines on its own. It’s disco from the moon – shiny, otherworldly and extra.

2. Billie Eilish – Your Power

Acoustic ballads generally aren’t the go-to when you announce your sophomore record of the back of a Grammy-award winning debut. Billie Eilish does things differently though. Your Power may appear gentle but its lyrics hold so much potency. It’s a pointed and personal attack on anybody who abuses their position.

1. Jessie Ware – Please

Jessie Ware just keeps injecting fresh energy into the dancefloor. Just as we’d played What’s Your Pleasure? to death she announces a deluxe edition and unleashed the excellent Please. It’s ’80s club heaven sitting somewhere between Cece Peniston and Madonna.

