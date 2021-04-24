11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Ariana Grande, Jorja Smith, CHVRCHES And More

Beats juiced and ready to serve.

11. Salem Ilese – About A Breakup

Salem Ilese continues to drop pristine pop cuts. About A Breakup is no different – perky and charismatic with a hook that’s sure to circle the head for days.

10. CHVRCHES – He Said She Said

CHVRCHES are back and the always-outspoken Lauren Mayberry is taking a swipe at sexism. He Said She Said is pointed and furious but it’s also delivered with in a sprawling electro-pop atmosphere that will have CHVRCHES fans roped right back in.

9. Max Leone – untitlted

Max Leone gets more and more vulnerable with each release. untitled may be his rawest drop yet. His vocals are present and up-front while his lyrics leave nothing off the table.

8. Mills – Wild Things

Mills is one of the most charismatic new songwriters out there right now and he’s just dropped his first project Train Of Thoughts. Wild Things sees him dabbling in trap production showing that he’s able to carry his personality into any musical pocket.

7. Aluna – Trouble (Feat. Michael Brun & Alicai Harley)

Aluna has dropped a new single for Spotify and it’s a banger. She has her formula down with those airy vocals over wobbly production and it never sees her trip up. Trouble is festival-ready and so are we.

6. Eluera – Petty

Eluera is right at the front of the new Australian pop crop right now. If you need proof, look no further than this free-flowing bop. Everything about it feels effortless just like every great pop song should.

5. Amber Mark – Worth It

Amber Mark is right back in the pocket with her latest release Worth It. Warm, dance-tinged beats are how she made her, ‘scuse the pun, mark and she’s tapped into it once again here. It oozes comfort and familiarity which is not an easy feeling to execute.

4. Deb Never – Sorry

Deb Never has brought flair to songs by Slowthai and BROCKHAMPTON but now she’s made her strongest mark by herself. Sorry operates amongst muddy, hypnotising production but Deb Never’s voice remains rock-steady. It’s vulnerable and stirring.

3. Jorja Smith – Gone

We’re weeks out from a new Jorja Smith project Be Right Back. If it’s as emotionally potent as Gone is we’re going to be in ruins. Another phenomenal vocal performance from one of the most recognisable voices around right now.

2. Little Simz – Introvert

Little Simz makes her most grandiose statement yet. Big, thundering production reminiscent of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy era Kanye surrounds an MC who has never been more sure of what she wants to say. Absolutely spellbinding.

1. The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Feat. Ariana Grande)

It was already a perfect song really but Ariana Grande is just the cherry on top. These two are vocal soulmates and they literally never miss. It’s particularly interesting to hear Grande in her lower register here, powering through the second verse.

Get all this and more in our award-winning* Top Tunes Spotify playlist:

Or crank up the tempo with our After Dark playlist of new tunes: