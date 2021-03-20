11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Lana Del Rey, Justin Bieber, Nasty Cherry And More

A good week for blonde popstars.

11. salem ilese – (l)only child

salem ilese is creating some of the most saccharine, immediate pop around right now. (l)only child is the latest and it’s another slick cut full of personality that sounds like it has real radio potential.

10. Starrah – Made For You

After years of sporadically dropping songs, Starrah has dropped her debut album The Longest Interlude. This track was written with James Blake and it’s an atmospheric, neon-lit R&B song. The hook is full of texture making us feel all warm and fuzzy.

9. Paloma Mami – Traumada

Palomi Mami is the latest Latin star to begin her ascent. Traumada is taken from her bilingual debut Sueños de Dali and it’s punchy, dark banger that doesn’t drop the attitude for a second.

8. Joyce Wrice – Losing

Joyce Wrice has a superstar lineup on her debut project including Kaytranada, Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs and more. It’s her solo moment Losing that’s grabbed our attention though. It’s a rich, slippery R&B joint that oozes with organic appeal.

7. Maeta – Toxic (Feat. BEAM)

It won’t be long until Maeta is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Kaytranada produced her last single and now Skrillex is a co-producer on this one. Not that you can really tell. Toxic takes it slow. Creating a steamy atmosphere over guitar plucks and slippery beats.

6. Payday – Cry

Every Payday song bursts with energy and attitude. Cry from her new project P.U.K.E. Tapes, Vol. 3 brings the same to the table. It’s a song about letting your emotions fly and comes with this amazing visual of tough guys letting the tears roll. She’s a special one Payday.

5. Bad Gyal – Judas (Feat. KHEA)

Bad Gyal is deservedly racking up some serious streams. Warm Up is her latest project and its centrepiece is this wonky reggaeton smash Judas. It features Argentine trap star KHEA who is the perfect charismatic duet partner for Bad Gyal.

4. Justin Bieber – Peaches (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Justin Bieber’s recent material has lacked the sort of effortless cool that he used to deliver effortlessly. Well, he’s back on Peaches, a cruisy, endearing highlight from his new album Justice. Daniel Caesar and Giveon also feel like natural inclusions rather than a swipe for street cred.

3. Telenova – Bones

Telenova is a new Australian group featuring members from Miami Horro and Slum Sociable. Their debut Bones is an instantly intriguing song full of texture and depth. On top of it, they’ve crafted an alluring pop song that borrows from elements of indie-dance and disco.

2. Nasty Cherry – Her Body

Nasty Cherry have reunited with Charli XCX who co-wrote their latest single Her Body. It has a lo-fi vibe like their last cut Lucky but it’s also the sexiest, darkest song they’ve ever made. It’s a wicked and shimmering moment for the band that may finally give them the attention they deserve.

1. Lana Del Rey – Dark But Just A Game

Leave it up to Lana to spend a whole record contemplating the price of fame only to reduce it to simply being “a game”. This is the moment that she ditches the paranoia and seeks self-confidence. It’s a pivot that pays off handsomely. Dark But Just A Game is a defiant, triumphant classic.

Subscribe to our Spotify playlist so we can force more music into your ears:

And pump the tempo with our After Dark playlist: