13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, St. Vincent And More

13. ella jane – bored&blind

Your boredom anthem for this week has arrived. ella jane captures frustration and angst effortlessly on bored&blind. It feels raw and unhinged in the best way.

12. Donatachi – Cry

Sydney producer Donatachi is finally back and he’s exploded onto the scene. Cry is a glossy, hyperactive cut that packs a strangely emotional punch.

11. Nick Jonas – This Is Heaven

Nick Jonas’ new record Spaceman is a week away and he’s finally given us what we’re craving. This Is Heaven is the funnest thing he’s done since Jealous.

10. Tate McRae – Slower

Tate McRae is fast becoming the queen of the sad jam. Slower is another warped pop song with a heavy emotional backbone. Her voice cuts through every single time, adding extra weight to the already piercing lyrics.

9. Remi Wolf – Photo ID (Feat. Dominic Fike)

Remi Wolf may be one of the most instantly enjoyable new artists out there. She runs amuck with Dominic Fike over this DIY disco beat. It’s bratty but it’s all brushed with a smile, delivering charisma in droves.

8. Zara Larsson – Poster Girl

Zara Larsson’s Poster Girl absolutely delivers the heat. It’s upbeat, airy and lots of fun. That’s all exemplified in the title track. Larsson slides through this airbrushed disco tune in the best way.

7. Bebe Rexha – Sacrifice

Bebe Rexha hopped a plane to Chromatica by the sounds of it. Sacrifice is her first real venture into the middle of the dancefloor and it’s a winner. Rexha is best when she’s full throttle and she leaves nothing off track here.

6. Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars – Leave The Door Open

.Paak and Mars were always going to bring the heat and the thermometer is all the way up on Leave The Door Open. The vintage sounds dominate but the new pairing sound as present as ever.

5. St. Vincent – Pay Your Way In Pain

St. Vincent is digging into the bleak sounds of ’70s New York and nailing it on Pay Your Way In Pain. The first offering from Daddy’s Home is another sonic detour, tinged with Prince’s Sign Of The Times and Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions.

4. Erika De Casier – Drama

Erika De Casier is so gentle with her delivery on Drama it’s almost eerie. Every word she says lingers thanks to a spacious, lofty beat and beautifully crisp vocals. Unlike anything else around right now.

3. Mette – Petrified

You may have seen Mette in the video for N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s Lemonade but she’s a musician in her own right. Petrified is the first taste of her music and it’s a blistering entry. A soulful, danceable cut that stabs you with emotion in the chorus.

2. Charley – Hard For Me

We’ve had Hard For Me on repeat since it dropped. Aussie newcomer Charley comes through with one of the best pop songs the country has produced in recent memory. Bright, bubbly, cheeky and full of melodic chops. One song in and we’re already stanning hard.

1. No Rome – Spinning (With Charli XCX & The 1975)

No Rome, Charli XCX and The 1975 team-up for a dizzying, psychedelic pop song. Spinning is what it’s called and how it feels. It’s kaleidoscopic with each of their unique styles being pulled into the trip. Mesmerising.

