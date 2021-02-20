12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Ariana Grande, Mahalia, Charli XCX And More

Honestly, we’re happy this week is over.

12. Tainy – Sunbathe (Feat. Miguel)

One of the most prominent producers in Latin music right now Tainy has teamed up with Miguel for this steamer. It’s just the sort of song that feels good immediately and leaves that impression long after it’s ended.

11. ELIO – Charger (Feat. Charli XCX)

ELIO has an already great song in Charger and now Charli XCX is here to give it a little boost. Charli’s verse isn’t much of a detour but it sweetens the deal.

10. The Blossom – Hardcore Happy

If you’re after new Brockhampton this might be the closest you’ll come for a bit. The Blossom is signed to Kevin Abstracts label Video Store and the credits of Hardcore Happy feature plenty of BH members. It’s a woozy, off-kilter pop song that’s impossible not to be intrigued by.

9. Isaac Dunbar – Fan Behavior

Isaac Dunbar’s new project Evil Twin and it features this charismatic bop Fan Behavior. Most impressive, this cut shows Dunbar’s determination to push the pop format in new directions.

8. SG Lewis – All We Have (Feat. Lastlings)

SG Lewis’ euphoric debut album Times has arrived and it features a collaboration with Australian duo Lastlings. It’s a throbbing, late night banger that’s the most expansive and emotive moment on the record.

7. HAIM – Gasoline (Remix Feat. Taylor Swift)

Haim featured on Taylor Swift’s no body, no crime and now the favour has been returned. Gasoline is Swift’s favourite song of Haim’s WIMPIII so she’s given a boost to the second verse with some excellent vocals and harmonies.

6. MAY-A – Time I Love To Waste

Australia’s MAY-A goes from strength to strength with raw, earnest pop songs. Time I Love To Waste is giving us King Princess vibes, rocking along with an effortless cool and ease.

5. Conan Gray – Overdrive

Conan Gray is back with his first song since last year’s Kid Krow and it’s a pop stormer. A pulsating, neon-lit cut, it shows Gray’s ambition to be more than just an internet sensation. This is superstar stuff.

4. Ariana Grande – Worst Behavior

The deluxe of Positions is here and while the new songs are painfully short, Worst Behavior lingers just long enough to leave a great impression. It’s a jazz-infused track with a gorgeous pre-chorus and feather-light vocals.

3. serpentwithfeet – Same Shoe Size

Our anticipation for serpentwithfeet’s new album Deacon continues to grow with each drop. The follow-up to fellowship is just as heartwarming. It’s a luscious, elongated love song made with a bursting heart.

2. Dawn Richard – Bussifame

Dawn Richard is constantly doing the most in the best way. Bussifame is the first taste of new record Second Line and it effortlessly blends the heritage of New Orleans with the future of music and technology.

1. Mahalia – Jealous (Feat. Rico Nasty)

Mahalia’s confidence continues to skyrocket with Jealous marking a new level of expression for the soulful Brit. It’s a hard-hitter with vocals that roll from one word to the next like hands across silk. Rico Nasty’s verse is unexpectedly restrained, showing yet another side to one of the most captivating rappers around right now.

Subscribe to our Top Tunes on Spotify if you want more slappers (is that a word?):

Or there’s the late night option too if you need a bit more tempo: