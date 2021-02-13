12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Dua Lipa, Rebecca Black, Ruel And More

A list stronger than Gorilla Glue.

12. Pale Waves – Wish U Were Here

Pale Waves have a new album Who Am I? and they go full Avril on this track Wish U Were Here. It’s delicate and melancholic like all of Let Go‘s best moments.

11. KUČKA – No Good For Me

KUČKA is finally releasing an album Wrestling in April. She’s kicking things off with the deeply unsettling No Good For Me. That is meant as a compliment. The eerie production and circling vocals engage you in a way that catches you off guard.

10. Jack Gray – Selfish

Jack Gray comes through with one of his rawest moments yet Selfish. It’s an emotional acoustic cut that finds him somewhere between Ruel and The Kid LAROI. Big things are coming to him.

9. Rebecca Black – Friday (Feat. Big Freedia, Dorian Electra, 30h!3)

A decade later, Rebecca Black completes her transition into hyperpop queen. This remix of viral sensation Friday produced by Dylan Brady breathes new life into it, acknowledging its kitsch history while also pushing it forward with a chaotic list of collaborators.

8. Slowthai – terms (Feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

Slowthai’s new album TYRON is excellent. Terms is the centrepiece of the emotionally-weighted second half and it’s a hazy reckoning.

7. Maude Latour – Walk Backwards

We’ve been waiting for the follow-up to Maude Latour’s Block Your Number and it’s arrived. It’s just as off-kilter as its predecessor with the melody taking turns at every opportunity. Latour is a really exciting songwriter and it’s going to be interesting to see how this career builds.

6. Red Hook – Bad Decisions

Red Hook may be a little heavier than the usual material that finds its way into these lists but it’s too infectious to let pass. Bad Decisions is a raucous and brash pop-punk moment that holds absolutely nothing back. Its relentless verses and balanced by a richly-melodic chorus that finds them somewhere in between Paramore and Ashnikko.

5. Ruel – too many feelings

Ruel’s first cut of the year is another soul cut that showcases his ever-growing maturity. The production is subtle allowing for that rich, masterful voice to lead the way.

4. Biig Piig – Cuenta Lo

Biig Piig always shows her versatility but this one may be the biggest development yet. The part-Spanish single is a dark, twisted track that uses Rosalía and Bad Bunny as its blueprint while taking it into a hazier, more psychedelic space.

3. Syd – Missing Out

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard a solo song from Syd but she doesn’t disappoint on Missing Out. It’s a circling, sweeping R&B track with some unshakeable vocal work. Mood music that doesn’t just fade into the background.

2. Ninajirachi & Kota Banks – Secretive!

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks are the partnership that just keep giving. Secretive! may be their finest work yet. It’s a perky, charismatic cut with some of the best pop production to come out of this country. It’s wildly inventive while still leaving plenty of room for that bubblegum melody. TL;DR – it slaps.

1. Dua Lipa – We’re Good

The Future Nostalgia era expands with The Moonlight Edition, led by new single We’re Good. It’s a slight detour from the disco vibes of the standard edition but it’s another blistering Dua moment sweetened by a great video.

