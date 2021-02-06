11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Cardi B, Tkay Maidza, Hayley Williams And More

Finally, the year heats up.

11. Daya – Bad Girl

Daya returned with a great track First Time last year and she’s keeping the momentum going with Bad Girl. It’s a dark, throbbing dance-pop cut with a co-write from Charlie Puth.

10. SG Lewis – One More (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

SG Lewis has a disco-tinged record Times on the way and he’s aptly recruited Nile Rodgers for the latest. It’s an uplifting, euphoric that will wash over you nicely.

9. Joeboy – Focus

Afrobeat newcomer Joeboy has a new album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic out and it features this melodic triumph Focus. The genre has been rightfully blowing up globally and Focus has some real hit potential.

8. Priya Ragu – Chicken Lemon Rice

Tamil-Swiss artist Priya Ragu is already gathering a strong fanbase and Chicken Lemon Rice should only solidify that further. It’s only her second official release but it bounces with the sort of confident energy that an artist in their prime would deliver.

7. Delilah Montagu – Faultline

22-year-old London artist Delilah Montagu has delivered her new EP This Is Not A Love Song. It’s a classy, considered project and that’s perhaps best exemplified in Faultline. It’s a simmering breakup song that has the fragility of Billie Eilish and the quick tongue of Lily Allen.

6. Grace Aimi – Open

Japan-born newcomer Grace Aimi is already a hit on YouTube but now she’s officially releasing music. Open is a burst of charisma. A bubbly, endearing pop song with some really interesting production choices.

5. Odette – Herald

Odette’s second album Herald has arrived and it’s starts with this show-stopper. The title track is a pounding, celestial cut that puts intensity into every word that’s sung.

4. Cardi B – Up

Cardi B is back and so are the iconic visuals and bulletproof one-liners. Up may not be as quotable as WAP but it’s a worthy follow-up to a song that was always going to be impossible to top.

3. Kito – Recap (Feat. VanJess & Channel Tres)

2. Hayley Williams – Over The Hills

Hayley Williams’ surprise album Flowers for Vases / descansos is rawer than Petals for Amor and that gives way to some of her most haunting songwriting yet. Over The Hills is a dark country song that elevates to spectacular heights.

1. Tkay Maidza – Kim (Feat. Yung Baby Tate)

After the rapturous response to Last Year Was Weird Vol. 2, this was always going to be Tkay’s moment for the taking. On Kim, she’s snatched it. It’s hard-as-balls with Maidza on top form alongside Yung Baby Tate who is an excellent feature choice. Both rappers are set for a big 2021.

