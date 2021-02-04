On The Radar: Kito – Recap (Feat. VanJess & Channel Tres)

Australian-born, LA-based producer Kito has made her fair share of bangers recently and she’s continuing the trend with Recap.

Recap gathers together R&B duo VanJess alongside the king of cool Channel Tres. They are a partnership made in heaven and make it sound so effortless over this wobbly, groove-driven beat.

It’s so comfortable that it’s as if this song has been with us all of our lives. If you’re a fan of either of these three artists you’re going to lap this one up. A sleek dance tune that brings the warmth no matter what climate you’re in.