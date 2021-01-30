11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: FKA Twigs, Selena Gomez, Maluma And More

Songs so hot they’re hurting our feelings.

Sam Dew – DJ

Sam Dew has dropped a newie produced by Jack Antonoff. DJ is a neon-lit R&B tune that simmers through subtle but powerful peaks and troughs.

AMA – World League

AMA is signed to The 1975’s Dirty Hit and she’s making some of the most pointy, angular pop music out there. World League showcases that perfectly. It’s an off-kilter but enticing taste that runs along with refreshing energy.

Nasty Cherry – Lucky

Nasty Cherry continue to tap into nostalgic sound references. Lucky sounds like it’s plucked from a ’90s prom flick and it’s great. A hazy, neon love song.

Fredo – Ready (Feat. Summer Walker)

Sampling Fugees’ Ready Or Not (or Enya depending on how far we’re going back) is a dangerous game but Fredo and Summer Walker do it right on Ready. It’s a banging mid-tempo joint that showcases Walker on one of her stickiest hooks to date.

Selena Gomez – Baila Conmigo (Feat. Rauw Alejandro)

Selena Gomez’s Spanish EP is on the way and Baila Conmigo feels like the proper first single following the painfully short De Una Vez. Gomez’s voice sounds great over this dusky reggaeton beat and Rauw Alejandro is the perfect duet partner.

Pale Waves – You Don’t Own Me

Pale Waves have the ’00s pop-punk sound down. We haven’t heard pop music this angsty and punchy since Avril Lavigne’s Let Go and we’re loving every minute.

Maluma – Agua De Jamaica

Maluma dropped a new record yesterday inspired by time spent in Jamaica. Agua De Jamaica is the most immediately likeable of the bunch perfectly blending warm dancehall with malleable reggaeton.

Arlo Parks – Hope

Arlo Parks’ Collapsed In Sunbeams already has the critics raving and it’s easy to see why even just off Hope alone. It’s a warm, reassuring tune that promotes optimism without erasing the horrors of the world.

Celeste – Tonight Tonight

Celeste’s debut album Not Your Muse is finally out and it’s an impeccable soul record. Tonight Tonight is the most glistening of the bunch. An elongated, classy cut that brings a sense of both grandeur and lust.

FKA twigs – Don’t Judge Me (Feat. Headie One & Fred Again..)

FKA twigs’ Don’t Judge Me first appeared in an abridged form on Headie One’s GANG record. Now, it’s rightfully been given a full-length version. It’s a weighty, profound tune that juxtaposes Twigs’ gentle vocals with Headie One’s hard-hitting verses.

serpentwithfeet – Fellowship

serpentwithfeet will release his second record Deacon in March. Fellowship is the first taste and it recruits Sampha and Lil Silva. With a tight crew on deck, it’s appropriately an ode to friendship and simplicity. It’s without a doubt the warmest sentiment of the week. Something that will surely bring some sunshine into your ears.

If you like these, you’ll hear a selection of them plus more on our Top Tunes playlist:

<iframe src="//open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/25OzqRYqnh0tBmahxhG2q2" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

Crank up the tempo with our After Dark version: