14 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Flo Milli And More

From Fiddler On The Roof to Kelis samples, it’s all here.

14. Selena Gomez – De Una Vez

Selena Gomez’s Spanish era is here and De Una Vez is the introduction. It’s an enticing slice of gentle reggaeton but it feels like it’s over before it’s even begun.

13. G Flip – Queen (Feat. mxmtoon)

G Flip has teamed up with bedroom pop purveyor mxmtoon for a soulful, same-sex anthem. It’s co-produced by Rostam and G Flip and it feels good from start-to-finish.

12. Audrey Mika – Excuses

20 year-old rising pop artist is one big hit away from really popping and this could be it. Excuses is a light, effortless piece of trap-pop that sticks in the head instantly.

11. Ashnikko – Deal With It (Feat. Kelis)

Ashnikko’s debut mixtape DEMIDEVIL is out and it’s a wild ride. Deal With It is the highlight – a hard-hitting, raucous middle-finger that’s stacks of fun. Even the Kelis Caught Out Here sample works.

10. ZAYN – Tightrope

ZAYN’s new album Nobody Is Listening is a quiet and considered piece of work. Nothing captures that charm better than Tightrope. An acoustic-tinged R&B track, ZAYN delivers slippery, intoxicating vocals.

9. Mills – Hollow

Mills is a Kentucky-born newcomer who is making straight-up, no fuss tunes that instantly stick. Hollow finds a sweet spot between John Mayer and Harry Style.

8. Pale Waves – Easy

Pale Waves goth-pop is sounding particularly good right now. Anybody who grew up with Dawsons Creek is going to get Easy straight away. It’s nostalgic without being gimmicky.

7. Danny L. Harle – On A Mountain

Danny L. Harle’s debut album Harlecore is set to arrive next month and this is the first single. As always, it’s completely overdone in the best way. It’s a rave tune that captures the spirit of DJ Sammy and Scooter.

6. Flo Milli – Roaring 20s

Fiddler On The Roof’s If I Were A Rich Man was given the banger treatment by Gwen Stefani and now Flo Milli is taking it on for 2021. It shouldn’t work but Milli is so magnetic you can’t help but feel intrigued and enticed by Roaring 20s.

5. Baby Queen – Raw Thoughts

Baby Queen’s debut EP Medicine was wall-to-wall hits but she may have outdone herself with Raw Thoughts. It’s a fuzzy, chaotic dance song that hits with a beat Robyn or Lorde would have a field day with.

4. Cat & Calmell – Dramatic

Cat & Calmell are a really exciting pop prospect for Australia. Their latest Dramatic is bleeding with drama and wickedness. We’re also getting The Veronicas energy and we’re not mad about it at all.

3. Middle Kids – Questions

Middle Kids continue to make the most stirring rock music out. Questions unfolds slowly but its peaks are so mighty and rousing it’s hard not to be emotionally suckerpunched by this.

2. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club

An interesting week for Lana Del Rey. Much said that was not needed. Thankfully, Chemtrails Over The Country Club was needed. Another sweeping, instant classic that hits us with masterful melodic work.

1. Noga Erez – End Of The Road

Tel-Aviv artist Noga Erez came through with the most interesting pop song we heard this week. End Of The Road is a detouring, unpredictable trip that sits somewhere between MØ and M.I.A. Her second album KIDS is out 26th March.

If you’re after these tunes and more, subscribe to our Top Tunes playlist:

Or get some tempo with our After Dark version: