There’s always been a certain sheen to everything Haim do. They have made a name for themselves as a playful, likeable group that have often made music that’s easy-to-digest. The Steps is their declaration that they’re fed up. They traded the gloss for a gritty, grinding guitar and vocals that crackle through reverb. “I don’t need your help,” Danielle Haim sings as she declares her independence with complete and utter frustration. The Steps sees Haim not giving up on a relationship but readjusting the power. Their ‘fuck it’ attitude brings them out on top and helped make this song an anthem for any minority that just felt completely fed up this year. It’s a middle finger and its power just grows and grows. The finest thing Haim have ever done and the best song of the year.

