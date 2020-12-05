11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Shawn Mendes, Rico Nasty, Rina Sawayama And More

A Christmas song safe zone.

11. Shawn Mendes – Teach Me How To Love

Shawn Mendes can get a little dry for us but Teach Me How To Love spices things up. With Anderson .Paak on drums, the best song from Wonder is a luscious, disco-tinged bop.

10. Charlotte Sands – Dress

This is the first time we’ve come across Charlotte Sands but we’re instantly hooked on Dress. The stomping pop anthem is a love song about a boy who wears a dress. It’s a refreshing take on masculinity.

9. Aminé – Buzzin (Feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

Aminé has beefed up his 2020 record Limbo and he’s added this collab with Unknown Mortal Orchestra. It’s one of the best things he’s released this year. A delightfully slow-moving love song packed with charisma.

8. Claud – Soft Spot

LA-based artist Claud is signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records and she’s due to release her debut album next year. Soft Spot is the second taste of it and it’s a washed-out, heartfelt indie-pop tune. She’s a great songwriter and all her melodic talents are on display here.

7. Rina Sawayama – We Out Here

Rina Sawayama’s SAWAYAMA is far and away one of the best pop records of the year and she’s made it even better with the deluxe edition. Alongside last week’s LUCID, we get We Out Here – a nostalgic pop record that would’ve been at home on an early Britney album.

6. Kash Doll – Bossa Nova (Feat. Tee Grizzley)

There’s no denying it’s been a landmark year for female rappers. Kash Doll’s debut album Stacked is part of the reason for that and she’s keeping the momentum going with Bossa Nova. Its grandiose beat provides the perfect environment for Kash to flex. Tee Grizzley brings a strong verse to the table but Kash’s bars are just too strong to compete with.

5. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights (Remix Feat. Rosalía)

Blinding Lights is a year old and it only gets better. This week, it got an update with Rosalía hopping on the track. We are not going to recover from the pair harmonising together anytime soon.

4. Celeste – I’m Here

One of the finest new voices around Celeste will release her debut album in February. I’m Here is from it and it’s a stunning ballad. Her voice alone is enough to melt hearts but the loved-up lyrics here are truly affecting.

3. Yung Baby Tate – Let It Rain (Feat. 6lack)

Yung Baby Tate has had some chart action of late on Ashnikko’s Stupid and she’s keeping it pushing with her latest EP After The Rain. It’s well worth getting your ears around the whole thing but this 6lack collab is a clear highlight. The vocals are on display in this tight mid-tempo that has us recalling the early ’00s.

2. Melii – You Ain’t Worth It (Feat. 6lack)

From one 6lack collab to another. This time it’s Melii hitting him up for the mid-tempo. You Ain’t Worth It is a breakup duet with the pair going head-to-head over a stormy beat.

1. Rico Nasty – Let It Out

Rico Nasty’s debut album Nightmare Vacation is finally here just when we need it. Let It Out is a ballistic, grinding moment that provides the perfect space for Rico to literally let it all out. This is catharsis.

We keep all our favourite new tunes in this tight little playlist:

And when we feel like our faves go just a little bit harder, we pop them in our After Dark playlist: