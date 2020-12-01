11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Rina Sawayama + More

Much to be thankful for.

11. Carla Wehbe – Somebody Loves You

Carla Wehbe is a relative newcomer to the Australian pop scene but she’s already making waves. Somebody Loves You is a warm, neon-lit song that slides through the ears effortlessly.

10. silver sphere – Football Game

21 year-old indie-pop artist silver sphere comes through with one of her most impressive drops this week. Produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, Football Game is a twisted, intergalactic take on high school romance that constantly surprises.

9. George Alice – Teenager

triple j Unearthed winner George Alice is now making international waves with her new drop Teenager. It’s a melancholic take on the teenage experience that melodically waltzes over a doo-wop beat.

8. Nicole Millar – Boring!

Nicole Millar has given us an anthem for the year that it has been in new single Boring! Her third new drop of the year sees her continuing to explore new pockets sonically. This one is cheeky, playful, and lustful with Millar giving us lyrics that roll straight off the tongue, unfiltered.

7. Eluera – GUTS

Aussie artist Eluera has only released three songs this year but they have all been great. GUTS is the latest and it may be the best yet. It’s an energetic, bubbling pop song with a chorus that bursts with sweet melody.

6. George Maple – The Hill

George Maple is gearing up to unleash her most ambitious project yet – an audiovisual experience MYTH. That arrives on 9th December but she’s decided to rip our hearts out beforehand with The Hill. It’s her most emotionally raw release to date. A sparse, bare ballad that places her haunting voice front-and-center.

5. Arlo Parks – Caroline

We’re nearing closer to the 29th January release date of Arlo Park’s debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams but she’s teasing us again with Caroline. Another expert display of storytelling, it’s a raw take on an argument Park’s watched take place outside her apartment: “Caroline is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context. It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”

4. King Princess – Pain

King Princess is releasing some of her most danceable material to date. Pain is another banger, tapping into ’90s Primal Scream mode in an impossibly cool display.

3. Rina Sawayama – LUCID

LUCID is Rina Sawayama saying she’s ready for mainstream pop stardom. Produced by Bloodpop, it finds a sweet-spot between SAWAYAMA and Chromatica. The result is a glistening, direct pop song that’s begging for airplay.

2. Miley Cyrus – High

Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts is full of high points. None more so than the emotional centrepiece High. It’s a soaring country ballad that takes the raw emotion of Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and presents it in a more coherent fashion.

1. Bad Bunny – LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE (Feat. ROSALÍA)

We’ve been waiting for Bad Bunny and ROSALÍA, the finest voices in Latin music right now, to collide. They do on LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE and it’s spine-tingling tango with unwavering chemistry. The emotional peak of Bad Bunny’s new record El Último Tour del Mundo.

If you like this list, all of our current favourites are in our Top Tunes playlist. Tap in:

We’re also raising the tempo in our After Dark playlist if that’s more your style: