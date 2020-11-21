14 Songs You Need To Hear: Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Marina And More

Real hot girl shit.

14. Salem ilese – coke & mentos

It’s not easy following up a song that has over 100 millions streams but Salem Ilese has done a valiant job with Coke & Mentos. The Mad At Disney follow-up is a magnetic pop song about the electricity of budding love. At just over a minute, it’s a sharp, sugary song that hits you with sticky melodies from the first word. The verses are bubbly while the choruses are luscious.

13. GRAACE – You Do You

Australian artist GRAACE has added to her versatile discography with You Do You. It’s a slinky, pulsating jam that feels effortless from start to finish.

12. G Flip – I’D RATHER GO TO BED

Big week for G Flip. She sold out her Crocs collab in 30 minutes and released a new song. I’D RATHER GO TO BED is one of her sadder drops, giving us a mellow, neon-lit backdrop for melancholic vocals.

11. Isaac Dunbar – love, or lack thereof

Isaac Dunbar continues to roll out ambitious, lively pop music. love, or lack thereof is one of his best yet. A bounding, boisterous song about yearning with a chorus that bursts with heart.

10. Ivy Adara – Pressure

Australian-born, LA-based artist Ivy Adara has been busy in the last few years writing for the likes of Mae Muller, Why Don’t We and Cheat Codes but she’s turning the attention on herself. Pressure is a tense, moody pop song with some melodic gold.

9. Biig Piig – Feels Right

British newcomer Biig Piig had a big moment earlier in the year with her Montell Jordan-sampling song Don’t Turn Around and this new one shines more light on her capabilities. It’s a delicate song instrumentally, pumped along by a light disco beat but there’s a potency to Biig Piig’s lyrics. The song is underpinned by obsession and lust. For the whole track, she sits in a steady but alluring tempo, elongating airy vocals.

8. Bleachers – Chinatown (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers returned this week with one hell of a feature. The boss appears on Chinatown and it instantly becomes a New Jersey anthem. A shoe-gaze rock cut bursting with heart and passion.

7. Tayla Parx – System

Tayla Parx’s second album Coping Mechanisms is out and it’s anchored by this banger System. A distorting, twisted listen, it takes a number of twists and turns keeping you on your toes throughout.

6. Kali Uchis – fue majer (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Kali Uchis’ Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ needs to be heard in full but if you had to cherry-pick one moment it’s this. With the help of PARTYNEXTDOOR, she creates an intimate, bedroom jam that moves at a sensual pace.

5. Tierra Whack – Peppers & Onion

Tierra Whack is back on her game with Peppers & Onion. It’s a colourful joint that has her spitting her trademark oddball bars. She’s about to give us one hell of an album, we can feel it.

4. RAYE – Change Your Mind

Queen of sad bangers RAYE has capitalised on that title with an album called Euphoric Sad Songs. Change Your Mind does exactly what the album says on the tin. It’s an emotive, melancholic pop song with some top-tier songwriting.

3. Miley Cyrus – Prisoner (Feat. Dua Lipa)

Rock dog Miley Cyrus has recruited Dua Lipa for a collaboration that strangely makes a lot of sense. It’s an aggressive, gritty pop/rock song that just works. Cyrus is on a roll right now in this vintage rock lane.

2. Marina – Man’s World

Marina is back with her most potent single in years, unveiling Man’s World. Written solely by Marina and produced by herself and Jennifer Decilveo, it’s a scathing look at the treatment of women throughout history. “Burnt me at the stake, you thought I was a witch / Centuries ago, now you just call me a bitch,” she sings before declaring, “I don’t wanna live in a man’s world anymore.”

Read the full review here.

1. Megan Thee Stallion – Sugar Baby

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News is good fun as a whole but Sugar Baby immediately stands out. It’s a perky, colourful cut that features some of her best bars on the LP. “Invest in this pussy, boy, support Black business,” takes the cake.

