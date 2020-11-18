On The Radar: Salem Ilese – ‘Coke & Mentos’

It’s not easy following up a song that has over 100 millions streams but Salem Ilese has done a valiant job with Coke & Mentos.

The Mad At Disney follow-up is a magnetic pop song about the electricity of budding love.

At just over a minute, it’s a sharp, sugary song that hits you with sticky melodies from the first word. The verses are bubbly while the choruses are luscious.

Regardless of whether you’re familiar with Salem Ilese or not, Coke & Mentos is going to be difficult to dislike. An ear worm by an artist who is almost certain to dominate air waves next year.