13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rico Nasty And More

Eilish and Nas X is the same headline is taking us back to simpler times – 2019.

13. Lil Nas X – Holiday

Lil Nas X finally returns with Holiday. It’s a glossy, charismatic rap track but without the flashy visuals, it’s hard to tell whether it will be enough to penetrate the charts.

12. Kinder – Come Along (Feat. A.Girl)

Kinder have an a festival thumper for you with Come Along. It’s a sunny, instantly likeable song with a hook that’s likely to stick in your head for days.

11. Namasenda – Wanted

PC Music’s Namasenda is responsible for some of the label’s best music this year. She’s back with another one Wanted – a hard-hitting, adrenalin rush that never takes its foot off the accelerator.

10. Eves Karydas – Get Me So High

Eves Karydas is making it clear with this track and her last Complicated that she’s one of Australia’s finest pop artists. This is another pristine song with a chorus that instantly sticks.

9. GRACEY – 99%

British newcomer GRACEY has dropped her second EP The Art Of Closure and it’s opened by this wobbly cut. 99% is an off-kilter yet engaging track with an infectious pace.

8. George Maple – FADE

FADE is an engaging and alluring dance-pop track that sees George Maple at her most seductive. She gives us elongated, dark vocals over a pulsating beat that feels all-encompassing. It hits around the minute mark and immediately pulls you into a dizzying hole.

7. BENEE – Winter (Feat. Mallrat)

BENEE’s debut album Hey u x is out and it’s a guest-heavy affair. She doesn’t gel with any guest as she does as well with Mallrat. The two have a gentle affection in their voice that makes Winter subtly captivating.

6. Tayla Parx – Fixerupper

Tayla Parx is fresh off writing on Ariana Grande’s positions and now she’s rolling out her own material. Fixerupper is a soulful, blood-pumping cut that takes some pleasing production detours.

5. Lil Uzi Vert & Future – I Don’t Wanna Break Up

Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto is full of cocky cuts but there’s something vulnerable about I Don’t Wanna Break Up. It’s the most melodic of the set with a chorus that could light up radio.

4. NAYANA IZ – partner in crime

London artist NAYANA IZ is a genre skipper and here she lands on a futuristic neo-soul tip. It’s intoxicating from start-to-finish but there’s something particularly ethereal about the bridge.

3. Rico Nasty – OHFR?

Rico Nasty is gearing up to drop Nightmare Vacation and OHFR? has us hyped. It’s Rico in her element. Getting right in our faces over a dirty, punk-tinged Dylan Brady beat.

2. Pale Waves – Change

Pale Waves are edging towards their second album and Change is an enticing taste. Change may be the most accessible song they’ve ever written, giving us Avril Lavigne Let Go vibes which is in no way a bad thing.

1. Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

My Future may have been dreamy but Billie Eilish is having none of it on new track Therefore I Am. It brings back that attitude that drew us to her in the beginning while also pushing forward with exciting, spacious production.

If you’re after more of our favourites, follow this playlist. Do it:

Or, if you’re a late night kinda person, follow this one for more tempo: