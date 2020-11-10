On The Radar: George Maple – ‘FADE’

George Maple has never been one to shy away from ambitious projects but this latest may be her biggest undertaking yet.

Today, she unveils FADE the first single from forthcoming project MYTH. The project contains six new songs but it’s also a, “an immersive, multi-disciplinary digital performance,” according to a press release. It will debut at the Opera House on December 9th, the same day the record is released.

FADE is a strong start. It’s an engaging and alluring dance-pop track that sees Maple at her most seductive.

She gives us elongated, dark vocals over a pulsating beat that feels all-encompassing. It hits around the minute mark and immediately pulls you into a dizzying hole.

“’Fade’ was the first song written on the album because it was at a time where I myself was going through a freefalling mode of hedonistic and indulgent escapism,” Maple says of the song.

It sounds like MYTH is going to be quite an experience.