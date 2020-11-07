11 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Kylie, The Weeknd, Mae Muller And More

11. RAYE – Love Of Your Life

RAYE has been releasing excellent standalone singles for a while now. Love Of Your Life is the latest and it sounds poised to take over radio. With a slick, refreshing chorus it may be the one that finally takes off for her.

10. Chase Zera – Over Here

Chase Zera has loaded us up with a sad banger. She’s upped the tempo on Over Here, giving us pulsating beats and an emotive vocal while still moving the needle forward.

9. Little Mix – Confetti

Little Mix’s new album Confetti is out and it’s the title track that’s making waves. Confetti is a dark, suave pop tune that dips into the hip-hop world while retaining a triumphant tone.

8. Baby Queen – Want Me

Baby Queen hasn’t missed yet and the British newcomer keeps it coming with Want Me. It’ s a brash, punk-tinged cut complete with spoken word verses and fuzzy choruses.

7. Hayley Mary – The Chain

Jezabels singer Hayley Mary is doing some great stuff out on her own. She follows up her debut EP The Piss, The Perfume, The Chain is a weightless, soaring pop/rock song. It feels like an instant classic.

6. ELIO – hurts 2 hate somebody

ELIO continues to prove herself as one of the best new pop artists around. Her latest hurts 2 hate somebody is a melancholic yet buoyant pop song with a oddly spiritual chorus.

5. Bree Runway – ATM (Feat. Missy Elliott)

Bree Runway continues her ascent to the top recruiting idol Missy Elliott for ATM. The pair sound like kindred spirits, both able to push hip-hop into a futuristic, untouched space.

4. The Weeknd & Maluma – Hawái (Remix)

Hawái is one of the biggest songs of the year in many parts of the world. The addition of a glistening The Weeknd verse should ensure that it takes over the rest of the globe. As far as remixes go, this is one of the better ones.

3. Kylie Minogue – Real Groove

Kylie’s Disco is her best album in years and it’s thanks to sparkly, joyous cuts like this. Real Groove loses itself on the dance floor in a flurry of euphoric keys and Daft Punk-tinged beats.

Read our review of Disco.

2. Ninajirachi & Kota Banks – Middle Of The Night

It should come as a surprise to no one that Kota Banks and Ninajirachi know how to write on hell of a pop song. Their True North EP is full of them but Middle Of The Night shines particularly bright. It’s like Dua Lipa dropped the nostalgia from Future Nostalgia and flew far into an unexplored future.

1. Mae Muller – Dependent

After Dependent, there’s no question that Mae Muller is the next big Britpop export. The focus track from her new EP no one else, not even you is an instantaneous ear worm. A rollicking, joyous pop song that drips with natural charisma.

If you’re liking what we’ve put down here, you’ll like our entire Top Tunes playlist. Promise:

And we’ve got an After Dark one for those of you who want to get the blood pumping a little more: