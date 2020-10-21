On The Radar: Odette – ‘Dwell’

Odette returns today with one of the most powerful drops her career so far Dwell.

It’s her second release of the year following on from the Hermitude-featuring Feverbreak and a potent way to launch her second album.

The track comes alongside the announcement of her sophomore LP Herald, her first since 2018’s To A Stranger. A second album is always a daunting prospect but by the sound of Dwell, Odette has tackled it valiantly.

Dwell is the sound of Odette pouring her heart out. It’s full of anxiety, liberation, frustration and sadness as she fights a battle within herself. There’s tension and release as she delivers some of her most affecting vocals to date.

It’s truly a stunning moment and one of the finest pieces of pop music to come out of Australia this year.

The album is out February 5, 2021.