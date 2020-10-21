On The Radar: Erika De Casier – ‘No Butterflies, No Nothing’

Erika De Casier is back with her first release of the year No Butterflies, No Nothing.

The Portugal-born, Denmark-raised artist broke through with her excellent debut album Essentials. She’s now signed to 4AD and pushing on with new music.

No Butterflies, No Nothing is a perfect launching pad. It’s a gentle daydream that feels like it’s suspended in air. Her voice is both subtle and piercing in the best way, finding melodies like she’s catching the breeze.

Thematically, it’s about trying to fall in love with someone and just not hitting the feeling you want to. Pop music has explored every pocket of love but there’s something unique about the pocket she’s exploring here.

We’ll be very surprised if De Casier isn’t at least an alt-pop cult hero by year’s end, if she isn’t already.