Do The Rudebox As We Take On Robbie Williams’ ‘Rudebox’ On ‘Flopstars’

Do the rudebox! Shake your rudebox! Robbie Williams’ controversial record Rudebox is in the hot seat for the latest episode of Flopstars.

The 2006 album is one of the most outrageous albums you’ll hear by a popstar at the peak of his powers. The inventive, electronic album was an outlandish, surreal and often absurd collection of songs that divided his core fan group. To this day, people still go into fight for Rudebox while others have erased its very existence.

Join Project U’s Nic Kelly and our editor Sam Murphy as they attempt to decode the riddle that is Rudebox.