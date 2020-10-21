fbpx

Do The Rudebox As We Take On Robbie Williams’ ‘Rudebox’ On ‘Flopstars’

Written By Sam Murphy on 10/21/2020
Robbie Williams

Do the rudebox! Shake your rudebox! Robbie Williams’ controversial record Rudebox is in the hot seat for the latest episode of Flopstars.

The 2006 album is one of the most outrageous albums you’ll hear by a popstar at the peak of his powers. The inventive, electronic album was an outlandish, surreal and often absurd collection of songs that divided his core fan group. To this day, people still go into fight for Rudebox while others have erased its very existence.

Join Project U’s Nic Kelly and our editor Sam Murphy as they attempt to decode the riddle that is Rudebox.

features

Share It...

New Stuff...

Radar-2

On The Radar: Erika De Casier – ‘No Butterflies, No Nothing’

Radar-1

On The Radar: Odette – ‘Dwell’

New-Crop-1

The New Crop: Sloan Peterson, Josie Man And More New Songs We Love By New Artists

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.