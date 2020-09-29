The New Crop: REI AMI, Will Hyde And More Songs We Love By New Artists

There’s so much music that comes across our ears on a Friday that our weekly wrap doesn’t always do the new artists justice. Today, we change that, shining a spotlight on six songs that impressed us after the headrush of New Music Friday subsided.

REI AMI – MAC & CHEESE

For Fans Of: Tommy Genesis, Ashnikko

REI AMI is already amassing a huge following. Most of her songs have had millions of plays on Spotify and now she’s unloaded another one MAC & CHEESE. It’s another pop, oddball with Ami going in over icy, industrial production.

will hyde – dark until september.

For Fans Of: Tom Odell, James Bay

Australian musician will hyde is having a spectacular run right now. Four songs in and he’s showing himself to be a multi-faceted artist capable of taking on plenty of styles. dark until september. is the slowest and saddest yet but it’s worth all the feels. It may be his best drop yet.

Shaylen – Roll The Dice

For Fans Of: Mabel, Aluna, Bebe Rexha

Shaylen released her debut EP Temporary Feelings via Republic Records last week and it’s clear she’s got massive superstar potential. She takes on boisterous, pulsating pop songs with ease while showing off confident vocals. Roll The Dice is a hit-in-waiting.

Spencer Barnett – Slow It Down

For Fans Of: Khalid, Omar Apollo

NYC born, LA-based artist Spencer Barnett is only 19 but he already seems destined for greatness. He takes his own advice on this simmering new song, moving at a gentle tempo and allowing his beautiful vocals to really soak in.

Cate – 4am

For Fans Of: Carly Rae Jepsen, Astrid S, Zara Larsson

From Carly Rae Jepsen to Justin Bieber, Canada has been shaping pop for some time now. Cate might contribute to that in the future. Her debut EP Love, the madness is a tight collection of slick pop writing and 4am is one of the highlights from that. It’s just an effortlessly accessible cut that radiates warmth thanks to Cate’s charismatic vocals.

cookii – little

For Fans Of: 100 Gecs, Kero Kero Bonito

Enigmatic Australian act cookii continues to roll out excellent hyperpop records. The latest little may not be the sugar overload that the previous two drops were but it proves there’s a strong songwriting backbone behind this act. little is a great pop song that seems to take melodic cues from the emo era.