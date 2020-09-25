We Celebrate Kylie On This Week’s Flopstars Looking Into ‘Aphrodite’ & ‘Kiss Me Once’

This week’s episode of Flopstars jumps on the Kylie train looking at not one but two of her albums.

2010’s Aphrodite and 2014’s Kiss Me Once are on the menu, digging into a transitional period in Kylie’s career. These were the albums that loosened Kylie’s grip on the charts, despite still attempting to compete in the modern pop world.

Still, both albums are beloved by Kylie fans and have some shimmering, classic moments from the Australian popstar.

With her latest album Disco just around the corner and new song Magic out, it’s the perfect time to celebrate Kylie.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.