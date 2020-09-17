The New Crop: 6 Songs From New Artists You Need To Be Around

New artists come across our ears everyday so we thought it was time we start spreading the love. The New Crop collects together our favourite new tunes from artists who are just about to pop.

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi – True North

For Fans Of: Charli XCX, A.G. Cook

Kota Banks and Ninajirachi are no new names to Australian pop fans but this collaborative project is new. Despite working together before, True North is the first track listing both their names and it’s great. Banks brings her punchy, saccharine vocals to the table while Ninajirachi lays down a beat that darts from ethereal to abrasive.

Maeta – Teen Scene

For Fans Of: Kali Uchis, Amber Mark

It’s rare to get a Kaytranada production early on in your career but clearly there are plenty of people behind Maeta. It’s easy to see why too. The Indianapolis teen has a honey-soaked voice and a natural feel for slinky melodies. The Buddy feature is a perfect addition too.

Khamari – That Girl

For Fans Of: Dominic Fike, Steve Lacy

Khamari is only three releases in but he’s already proving himself to be a classic songwriter. Over a hand-plucked guitar, he constructs an instantaneous and joyous pop/R&B song. We can imagine him writing big hits for superstars while also growing his own profile.

Lemonade Baby – Would You Be Friends With Me?

For Fans Of: Omar Apollo, 1010 Benja SL

This is the debut single from Brisbane producer and artists Lemonade Baby and it’s a cracking start. Would You Be Friends With Me? is a quirky, off-kilter funk song that breezes by. The unique vocal touches in the chorus hint that Lemonade Baby is capable of getting really weird which is exciting.

Syd B – RITF

For Fans Of: Sasha Sloan, Charlotte Lawrence

We’re suckers for a melancholic pop song and this one brings it on strong. LA artist syd B has hit on something special with RITF. It’s an elongated pop song that bubbles under the surface before hitting its buoyant chorus.

OXLEE – Traction

For Fans Of: Justin Bieber, Bazzi, Khalid

Australian R&B artist OXLEE has been working towards a big hit and Traction feels like the most effortless yet. The slippery, sunny pop track is giving us Justin Bieber Changes-era meets Bazzi and we’re here for it.