13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Janelle Monáe, Ruel, Omar Apollo And More

A good week for pop newbies.

13. Major Lazer & Mr. Eazi – Oh My Gawd (Feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo)

When you see Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj in the same sentence you can be sure chaos will ensue. Oh My Gawd is exactly that. It’s either going to annoy you intensely or make you move. We’re edging to the latter reaction.

12. mxmtoon – ok on your own (Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

mxmtoon got her icon Carly Rae Jepsen on a track and it’s turned out for the best. ok on your own is a serene, raw track that wafts along with a lovely little melody.

11. ASHWARYA – BIRYANI

ASHWARYA is proving herself to be one of the most inventive and exciting newcomers around. Her latest is a love song with a biryani simile which is making us very hungry. This one is the best trip you’re likely to go on all week.

10. NIKI – Plot Twist

NIKI’s debut album MOONCHILD is out and you should give it some time because it’s full of gorgeous, elongated moments. Plot Twist is the one, however, that hits immediately. A punchy, succinct pop song that engages from second one.

9. Stefflon Don – Move

We’re hoping a new single from Stefflon Don is a sign that there’s more to come. Move is an enticing start. It’s a powerful, dancehall-flavoured track that shows no one can own a track quite like Stefflon.

8. Paces – Back Around (Feat. Sarah Saint James)

Paces is releasing music through his own label now and it’s proving to be fruitful. The latest Back Around sees the Gold Coast producer team-up with pop newcomer Sarah Saint James. It’s a slinky and slippery joint that feels like it was conceived in a dream.

7. Raissa – GO FAST BABY

English artist Raissa has already caught the attention of Mark Ronson and it’s easy to see why. GO FAST BABY, produced by British pop go-to Two Inch Punch, is a left-center song with enough heart and melody to draw in even the pop purists. There’s something really intoxicating about this one.

6. Omar Apollo – Kamikaze

Omar Apollo continues to sit in his sun-drenched funk sound and it really pays off on Kamikaze. It’s one of the best things he’s released in a while. It detours in and out of the familiar and the foreign, peaking at a low-key chorus that slowly draws you in.

5. Delilah Montagu – Loud

There are some great newcomers in this list this week but Delilah Montagu has us particularly excited. Loud is the latest single from the 22 year-old Brit and it’s a gently undulating piece of beauty that rises effortlessly. Meanwhile, her voice stays in the clouds, exploring her exceptional upper register.

4. Rose Gray – Same Cloud

Another newie from Britain. Rose Gray’s Same Cloud’s bleeds personality. She’s one of those vocalists that you just can’t ignore and that instantaneous appeal is only furthered by the rough and raw beat.

3. James Blake – Godspeed

The fans have been begging for an official recording of Frank Ocean’s Godspeed from James Blake since he performed it in an Instagram live session. Well, it’s finally here and you better keep the tissue box close. Gut-wrenching.

2. Ruel – as long as you care

Ruel made his long-awaited return this week and it’s some superstar shit. as long as you care is a vintage-tinged soul song that allows Ruel’s voice to fly. Produced by M-Phazes, the pair are proving themselves to be a pop force.

1. Janelle Monáe – Turntables

When Janelle speak, she makes sure you’re listening. Turntables is an urgent protest song that declares America as a lie while looking towards a brighter future. “The whole world ’bout to tеstify,” she sings with a power that will put a fire in your belly.

