Harry Styles’ Debut Album Is The Subject Of A New ‘Flopstars’ Episode

On this week’s ‘Flopstars’ episode we’re going deep on Harry Styles‘ 2017 debut album Harry Styles.

With One Direction on hiatus, Styles was one of the last members to launch a solo career but it drew plenty of attention. Kicking off with Sign Of The Times it was an adventurous set that failed to notch as many hits as the 2019 follow-up Fine Line.

Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly are back to delve into the project. On the discussion list is the solo career of Styles’ One Direction peers, how Styles went bigger on album number two and why his debut was a left-centre move.

You can get the podcast wherever you listen to yours or delve in below.