We Make ‘The Sweet Escape’ With Gwen Stefani On The Latest ‘Flopstars’

On this week’s ‘Flopstars’ podcast, we are looking into Gwen Stefani’s sophomore album The Sweet Escape.

Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly are back to discuss the 2006 record.

The Sweet Escape came two years after Stefani’s solo breakout Love.Angel.Music.Baby. While it clocked a few notable hits, it failed to reach the heights of the debut. It would be 10 years before Stefani released an album again as she dipped her toes back into No Doubt.

Despite being the least successful record of her ’00s endeavours, there’s still plenty to be found in the odd, candy-coloured record. Get it where you get your podcasts or listen below.