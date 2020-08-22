12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Troye Sivan, BTS, Taylor Swift And More

A very strong week indeed.

12. BTS – Dynamite

BTS are back with a new English single and this one feels like the one that is going to do big things for them stateside. It’s a breezy, funk-laced cut that’s almost impossible to dislike.

11. Carlie Hanson – Good Enough

Carlie Hanson is going real deep with her latest music. Good Enough is another raw moment for her, debating her own self-worth. The honesty really cuts through.

10. London Grammar – Baby It’s You

Truth Is A Beautiful Thing was a sometimes beautiful but ultimately meandering record that often sounded more exciting remixed. It seems they’ve taken that criticism on because Baby It’s You is one of the most dance-driven records they’ve ever released. It was co-produced by British producer George Fitzgerald who brings an uplifting pulse to the song.

9. Mulatto – In N Out (Feat. City Girls)

Mulatto’s album Queen Of Da Souf is out and it features this City Girls collab. The trio are perfect for each other, uniting for an explicit anthem with a hook that’s sure to be everywhere.

8. Vera Blue – Lie To Me

Vera Blue has released her first new single of the year giving us the weightless Lie To Me. We’ve watched Blue extend herself through many genres over the year but she’s found a home in oddball electro-pop. Lie To Me sees her sit in the perfect space for her and shine.

7. CXLOE – One And Lonely

CXLOE is back with another new song that’s just as good as the last. One And Lonely is an ode to missing loved one while on the road. CXLOE packages it in a slick, brooding pop song with a chorus that pops.

6. Arlo Parks – Hurt

In a short time, Parks has established herself as a powerful, poignant artist. 2020 has been big for her too with her track Eugene becoming her most successful on streaming platforms. It’s hard to imagine Hurt not continuing the trajectory. It’s another raw, direct piece of songwriting but this one looks ahead, reassuring, “It won’t hurt so much forever.”

5. Taylor Swift – The Lakes

The deluxe edition of Taylor Swift’s folklore is now on streaming platforms which means we get one extra track. The Lakes is another Jack Antonoff collaboration and it’s a sweeping, mystifying moment that brings the album to a gorgeous close.

4. Mariah Carey – Save The Day (Feat. Lauryn Hill)

Mariah Carey is feeding the fans with a Rarities album in October and it features this new one Save The Day. She recorded it this year but it’s classic Mariah driven by soulful, sweeping vocals and a throwback beat. Truly one of the greatest of all time.

3. Aluna – Envious

We have a fourth song off Aluna’s forthcoming album Renaissance. Everything has been great so far but Envious might be the best yet. It’s a “cry dance” bop with a knockout chorus.

2. Troye Sivan – IN A DREAM

Troye Sivan’s new EP IN A DREAM may be his best body of work yet. That opinion is solidified when you get to the closing title track. It’s a pulsating, intriguing song with a liberating chorus.

1. Wafia – Good Things

Wafia’s new EP Good Things is a cool glass of water. This is the most instantaneous song of the bunch and one of the most upbeat cuts she’s ever given us. It’s a rejuvenating bop that’s equal parts sweet and sour.

If you’re liking these, try more over on our Top Tunes Spotify playlist:

And, for those who like a little more pace, we’ve got an After Dark version of electronic and dance cuts: