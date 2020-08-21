Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ Is The Center Of The New Episode Of ‘Flopstars’

A new episode of our podcast Flopstars has dropped and it’s Nicki Minaj‘s Queen we’re zoning in on.

Our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly look at the divisive 2018 project which spawned the hits Chun-Li and Bed with Ariana Grande.

It was an explosive time for Minaj. She was given her own Beats 1 radio show which she turned into a headline-maker and re-entered a vastly different rap world. Her crown was being challenged for the first time – a pressure that could be attributed more to the media than the artist.

We discuss what made Queen great, where it sits in her discography and why it didn’t do as well as previous efforts. Plus there are a few cheeky games in there, as always.

Listen below or dive back into previous episode’s like last week’s deep dive on Taylor Swift’s reputation.