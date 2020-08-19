Eluera’s ‘Moderation’ Is A Sleek Slice Of Disco-Pop

Eluera has released her latest single Moderation, giving us sparkly, luscious disco vibes.

The new artist hails from NSW’s Central Coast which is quickly becoming a hot spot for some of Australia’s best pop music. Even with the hometown competition, however, Moderation immediately rises to the top.

It’s the sort of confident, decadent moment that most artists spend years working towards. Instead, Eluera nails it early on stepping into the disco vibe with inspiring self-assurance.

The production ensures the song maintains a cloud of mystique but Eluera weaves her way around every string-laden twist and turn masterfully.