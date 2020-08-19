Arlo Park’s Refreshing New Single ‘Hurt’ Imagines A Better Days

London artist Arlo Parks has released a new single Hurt and it’s likely to take her to yet another new level.

In a short time, Parks has established herself as a powerful, poignant artist. 2020 has been big for her too with her track Eugene becoming her most successful on streaming platforms.

It’s hard to imagine Hurt not continuing the trajectory. It’s another raw, direct piece of songwriting but this one looks ahead, reassuring, “It won’t hurt so much forever.”

Whether she’s convinced of it or not, the repetition in the hook weaves itself into a positive mantra.

It’s a beautiful, spacious moment that immediately leaves a mark on you.