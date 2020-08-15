12 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Rico Nasty And More

’80s disco, club disco and more disco.

12. BENEE – Snail

BENEE keeps rolling them out, following up Night Garden with the equally off-kilter Snail. The songs plods along at its own pace, sounding like a kid who keeps losing interest (we mean that as a compliment, by the way).

11. Off Bloom – What We Do

It’s been a while since we’ve written about Off Bloom but they’re eyeing a debut album and have just released What We Do. The vivid, colourful pop song features a co-write from Max Martin and a chorus that’ll lodge in your brain immediately.

10. cookii – love yourself (spend forever)

Mysterious Australian act cookii is back with another sugary sweet banger. love yourself (spend forever) feels like it was scientifically made to make you feel reckless and excessive, in the best way.

9. Jim-E Stack – Sweet Summer (Feat. Dijon)

Producer Jim-E Stack continues to roll out his own solo work, following up last month’s Empress Of collab with this Dijon-featuring gem. He just has this way of swelling emotion with muddy guitars and heartfelt vocals.

8. A.G. Cook – Show Me What (Feat. Cecile Believe)

A.G. Cook released a gigantic record 7G this week. There’s a lot to trawl through but it’s worth it to find Show Me What in the last few songs. It features the vocals of Cecile Believe and it’s a crystalline, shimmering pop song with glitches in all the right places.

7. Dua Lipa – Levitating (Blessed Madonna Remix Feat. Madonna & Missy Elliott)

6. Holly Humberstone – Drop Dead

Hyped British artist Holly Humberstone has released her debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel and it houses this gem. It’s a haunting break-up anthem that features a chilling hook. Few artists could deliver it with such poignancy but Humberstone’s voice has presence.

5. Ciara – Rooted (Feat. Ester Dean)

Ciara is making some of the most powerful music of her career and Rooted is right up there. Produced by Hudson Mohawke and Stargate, it’s a pounding war cry, celebrating black excellence. Ciara’s voice has never sounded so good.

4. Golden Vessel – littlebitwild (Feat. Mallrat)

Golden Vessel and Mallrat have teamed up again for this intimate moment littlebitwild. It’s a warm hug in song-form, featuring stirring vocal work from both Mallrat and Golden Vessel.

3. Burna Boy – Way Too Big

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall record has arrived and it’s a blockbuster. Way Too Big feels like the mantra of the album – a breezy afrobeat track with tinges of experimentation. Burna Boy shrugs off everything as he flexes with an inspiring calm.

2. Rico Nasty – IPHONE

Fans have been waiting for this one and finally Rico Nasty has dropped the Dylan Brady-produced IPHONE. Sonically, it’s one of the wildest things she’s ever done, tapping into her punk side while also embracing the steelier side of PC Music production. She really never misses.

1. Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky

Miley is the very definition of hit or miss but we have a hit on our hands with Midnight Sky. Disco is the genre of the year but we haven’t heard many tap into the ’80s-influenced pocket of the genre. This is a grinding breakup anthem that allows Miley to explore the rowdiest parts of her vocal. It’s a perfect fit.

If you like what you hear, hear more. Our Top Tunes Spotify playlist is below:

And if you want even more, we’ve got an After Dark version too with our favourite electronic/dance/pop moments: