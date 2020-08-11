13 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Cardi B, Robyn, Kali Uchis And More

Club bangers, wonky internet pop and WAP.

GRAACE – Body Language

Australian artist GRAACE comes through with one of her darkest cuts yet. Body Language is a neon-lit, haunting track that houses a beat The Weeknd would be jealous of.

Joji & Diplo – Daylight

Joji and Diplo team-up for a song that’s happy on the outside and dark on the inside. Joji’s vocals are melancholic as per usual but Diplo’s beat lets the sunshine in.

Popcaan – TWIST & TURN (Feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Popcaan’s new tape Fixtape sees him enlist Drake twice. This is the first one that appears and it’s also the highlight of the two. A sleek, melodic dancehall tune that Popcaan could’ve turned out in his sleep.

ELIO – Goodluck

ELIO has released a deluxe edition of her EP u and me, but mostly me and it kicks off with this newie. Goodluck is a distorted, twisted pop song that finds triumph in its moments of clarity.

Elliphant – Had Enough

After a lengthy hiatus, Elliphant is dropping tunes again. Had Enough is reportedly the first taste of a forthcoming studio album and it’s great. A subtle but empowering pop song that feels warm from the start.

Remi Wolf – Monte Carlo

Remi Wolf is an LA artist making some of the most wonky and interesting pop around right now. Monte Carlo is a bonkers new cut that bleeds colour through vibrant vocals and a trippy instrumental.

Troye Sivan – Rager Teenager!

Troye Sivan’s third taste off his forthcoming record In A Dream is another winner. Rager Teenager! captures the feelings of youth creeping back in. It’s downbeat but it feels like the prelude to a great time.

Fabiana Palladino – Waiting

Fabiana Palladino has released a new single Waiting through Jai Paul and A.K. Paul’s Paul Institute. The song comes as part of their Summer 2020 release and is produced by Jai Paul who nabs a very rare production credit. It’s a rock-infused pop song that offers fuzzy guitars in the verse and perky synths in the chorus. Palladino provides a stern yet calming vocal as she cautions, “Don’t leave me waiting.”

Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty – Aquí Yo Mando

Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty make a natural partnership on the hard-as-hell Aquí Yo Mando. It drips with charisma, capturing the strengths of two of music’s most individual stars.

Tkay Maidza – 24K

Tkay Maidza’s whole project is a multi-dimensional triumph but we’re stuck on 24K. It’s the dancefloor stomper of the bunch, giving us a wonky beat topped with energetic, sleek vocals.

Victoria Monét – Jaguar

Victoria Monét has a new project out Jaguar. The title track is one of the best things she’s ever released. A sensual trip through velvety vocals and tantalising beats.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

The week’s big event was a highlight. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were always going to drip charisma together but WAP takes it even further. An explicit flex that feels like a celebration of female rap’s current hot streak.

SG Lewis – Impact (Feat. Channel Tres & Robyn)

SG Lewis has gathered together the powerful force of Robyn and Channel Tres for one his biggest songs to date Impact.

The British producer has had a standout year collaborating with Dua Lipa, Aluna and Victoria Monét and this firmly solidifies his place as the dancefloor’s new king.

In many ways, Impact feels like a celebration of where dance has been and where it’s going. Channel Tres and Lewis are two emerging stars while Robyn and co-producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs have carved the sound of the dancefloor for over a decade.

