Rapid React: SG Lewis – Impact (Feat. Robyn & Channel Tres)

SG Lewis has gathered together the powerful force of Robyn and Channel Tres for one his biggest songs to date Impact.

The British producer has had a standout year collaborating with Dua Lipa, Aluna and Victoria Monét and this firmly solidifies his place as the dancefloor’s new king.

In many ways, Impact feels like a celebration of where dance has been and where it’s going. Channel Tres and Lewis are two emerging stars while Robyn and co-producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs have carved the sound of the dancefloor for over a decade.

Channel Tres brings a sleek, deep delivery to the table while Robyn juxtaposes it with a heady, washed-out chorus. The true magic comes when their two voices meld in the bridge, lifting the song into a new space.

As the pair of them create magic, the beat pulsates in the background. Much like most of his work this year, Lewis’ production feels intergalactic – made for the future but rooted in the history of British house.

This is just feel good club-pop music and a very good indication of where music is headed in 2020.

Best Moment: When Robyn and Channel Tres sing together.

Worst Moment: The outro lingers there begging to be attached to another song.

Best Lyric: “All the distance got me all in my feelings,” might just be hitting right because of iso.

Worst Lyric: Nothing.