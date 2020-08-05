We Go Deep On Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ On A New ‘Flopstars’ Episode

The Flopstars podcast looks into Taylor Swift‘s sixth album Reputation this week.

Swift is back on top this week after the surprise release of her eighth record folklore but things got rocky around reputation. Critics gave the record lukewarm reviews and the singles failed to stick around in the charts like they once did.

In this episode, our editor Sam Murphy and Project U’s Nic Kelly question why this album failed to connect like the others. They also look at how well it’s aged over the past few years.

Get the podcast wherever you get your favourites or you can listen below.