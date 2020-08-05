fbpx

Fabiana Palladino’s Jai Paul-Produced ‘Waiting’ Is A Dizzying Caution

Written By Sam Murphy on 08/05/2020
Fabiana Palladino

Fabiana Palladino has released a new single Waiting through Jai Paul and A.K. Paul’s Paul Institute.

The song comes as part of their Summer 2020 release and is produced by Jai Paul who nabs a very rare production credit.

It’s a rock-infused pop song that offers fuzzy guitars in the verse and perky synths in the chorus. Palladino provides a stern yet calming vocal as she cautions, “Don’t leave me waiting.”

“Don’t want to regret the time I had with you,” she further sings as percussion begins to thud in the background. The song gains more and more strength as it goes on with Paul and Palladino offering some stunning production.

albums, songs, eps / new music

Share It...

New Stuff...

Rapid-React

Rapid React: SG Lewis – Impact (Feat. Robyn & Channel Tres)

fabiana

Fabiana Palladino’s Jai Paul-Produced ‘Waiting’ Is A Dizzying Caution

meron

MERŌN Flips Soulja Boy Into The Sweet ‘Thru The Phone’

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.