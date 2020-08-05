Fabiana Palladino’s Jai Paul-Produced ‘Waiting’ Is A Dizzying Caution

Fabiana Palladino has released a new single Waiting through Jai Paul and A.K. Paul’s Paul Institute.

The song comes as part of their Summer 2020 release and is produced by Jai Paul who nabs a very rare production credit.

It’s a rock-infused pop song that offers fuzzy guitars in the verse and perky synths in the chorus. Palladino provides a stern yet calming vocal as she cautions, “Don’t leave me waiting.”

“Don’t want to regret the time I had with you,” she further sings as percussion begins to thud in the background. The song gains more and more strength as it goes on with Paul and Palladino offering some stunning production.