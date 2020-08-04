fbpx

MERŌN Flips Soulja Boy Into The Sweet ‘Thru The Phone’

Written By Sam Murphy on 08/04/2020
MERON

LA-based singer/songwriter MERŌN has flipped a Soulja Boy classic into her own catchy cut Thru The Phone.

The newcomer, who only has two official releases to her name, uses the hook of the song before launching into her own soulful verses.

Her voice is intoxicating, using her upper-register for the chorus before digging deep for the verses.

By the time she’s done, Soulja Boy has been erased from the mind. What remains is a cleverly-weaved song about distance and longing.

A truly excellent moment from an artist who is only getting started.

