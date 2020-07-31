Here Are The Highlights From A Great Week For Aussie Pop

Australian pop has been upping the standards for a number of years now but 2020 has been particularly good. Wafia, Cub Sport, Eves Karydas and G Flip are just a few of the names who have been putting out A-grade material but this week has given us a few more names to add to that list. Here are the best Australian pop songs of the week:

E^ST has released her debut album I’M DOING IT. It’s full of raw, acutely honest songwriting wrapped up in colourful, pulsating production. It was produced by Jim Eliot who has worked with Ellie Goulding in the past. The whole record is excellent but if we had to pick just one we’re going with the title track I’M DOING IT:

Kota Banks has dropped a new EP Sweet And The Spice. There’s only one song we haven’t heard previously but it’s great. Yes is the most accessible song she’s ever made. It’s a big pop ballad that bursts with love in the chorus.

Yorke has a new song out called Gravity. It was produced by Japanese Wallpaper and Hank Solo and it’s the most ambitious, boisterous track she’s ever made. It’s clear that the creators are students of Jack Antonoff pop. This song thunders along with pounding drums and a militant middle eight.

West Australian artist Teischa has a new song out be alone. She released a great EP earlier in the year momentary but now she’s pushing forward with a new single. be alone is an emotional sucker punch full of textured, intriguing production and a-grade vocals.

Tia Gostelow is taking it back to the ’80s on her new song Always. The glittery, synth-heavy work features Holy Holy and it’s the most danceable thing she’s made.

Emalia is making sure she’s on everyone’s radar with Suga Rush. The R&B/pop up-and-comer has released a host of great singles and this mid-tempo cut sees her serve vocals.