Sody And Cavetown’s ‘Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored?’ Is A Heartening Tale Of Distance And Longing

Written By Sam Murphy on 07/30/2020
Sody

London newcomer Sody has teamed up with fellow Brit Cavetown for an emotional pop ballad.

The two are on the forefront of the new pop scene right now and together they’re a force. Is Your Bedroom Ceiling Bored? is a pulsating, heart-tapping moment with vivid lyrics.

The original version released in May featured only Sody but it benefits from an extra perspective.

It situates the two in their own bedroom staring at the ceiling and wondering why it went wrong. The distance and doubt is apt given current, global social distancing.

Maybe that’s what’s got us all in our feels but regardless it’s an excellent song.

