fbpx

Lana Del Rey Releases First Spoken Word Song ‘LA Who I Am I To Love You’

Written By Sam Murphy on 07/28/2020
Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has released LA Who AM I To Love You, the first track from her forthcoming audiobook Violet Bent Over Backwards.

We always knew that Del Rey loved a good voiceover when it came to her music videos and now she’s taking it a step further with a whole book of poetry and an accompanying audiobook.

LA Who Am I To Love You is a moody love letter to the city full of regret and wonder.

“L.A, I’m pathetic, but so are you, can I come home now,” feels like an absolute zinger of a line.

Jack Antonoff co-produced the soundscape that accompanies Del Rey’s voice and it’s an expansive extension of Norman Fucking Rockwell.

The full audiobook is out tomorrow.

albums, songs, eps / new music

Share It...

New Stuff...

20-milk

20 Milk’s Future Pop Track ‘Starcrossed’ Is Ethereal

lana-del-rey

Lana Del Rey Releases First Spoken Word Song ‘LA Who I Am I To Love You’

10-songs-2

14 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cub Sport And More

©2017 THE INTERNS MUSIC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.