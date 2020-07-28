Lana Del Rey Releases First Spoken Word Song ‘LA Who I Am I To Love You’

Lana Del Rey has released LA Who AM I To Love You, the first track from her forthcoming audiobook Violet Bent Over Backwards.

We always knew that Del Rey loved a good voiceover when it came to her music videos and now she’s taking it a step further with a whole book of poetry and an accompanying audiobook.

LA Who Am I To Love You is a moody love letter to the city full of regret and wonder.

“L.A, I’m pathetic, but so are you, can I come home now,” feels like an absolute zinger of a line.

Jack Antonoff co-produced the soundscape that accompanies Del Rey’s voice and it’s an expansive extension of Norman Fucking Rockwell.

The full audiobook is out tomorrow.