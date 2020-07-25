14 Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cub Sport And More

Taylor went folk, Dua went reggaeton, Kylie went disco. Left-turns and detours everywhere.

14. ROLE MODEL – Blind

ROLE MODEL keeps the run of great songs coming with Blind. It’s a breezy pop song that’s almost cocky in its effortlessness. He’s got so much charisma it seems impossible for him to make a boring song.

13. Charlotte Lawrence – Slow Motion

Charlotte Lawrence is a timeless songwriter ands he demonstrates that once again on Slow Motion. It’s a slowly haunting cut that moves towards this intoxicating chorus that flows like a slinky down stairs.

12. Evie Irie – Little More Love

Australian artist Evie Irie has such a presence, it’s difficult to ignore anything she releases. Little More Love is a weighty anthem that few new artists could give so much gusto to.

11. FKA twigs – Ego Death (Yoseppi’s Club Edit)

Everyone knows FKA twigs’ verse on Ego Death is the best one and now we have it isolated in its own club cut. It goes hard.

10. Biig Piig – Don’t Turn Around

Claudja Barry’s Love For The Sake Of Love has been sampled by everyone from Montell Jordan to Tyrese. Now it’s newcomer Biig Piig’s turn. She brings an obnoxious confidence to it which turns out to be captivating.

9. Porcelain Boy – DAYCATION

Australian duo Porcelain Boy are back with only their second release, delivering it with an arena-ready confidence. Their individual sound immediately piques interest and they keep you there with gossip, hearsay and tea.

8. KUČKA – Contemplate

KUČKA has released her first new song of the year, giving us Contemplation. It’s is another impressive new cut from the Australia producer and singer. It may be exactly what people need to hear right now as it delivers a sphere of calm.

7. Bree Runway – Gucci (Feat. Maliibu Mitch)

Bree Runway is one of the best new artists of 2020 without a doubt. She always serves A+ visuals and bops to match. Gucci is a decadent flex combining the braggadocious candour of Cardi B with Tierra Whack’s off-kilter raps.

6. Kylie – Say Something

Kylie Minogue is on the comeback trail once again, moving back into the disco lane with Say Something. This time, we’re back to Disco, a genre that has provided us with some of Kylie’s most triumphant moments. Traditionally, she starts each genre with a disco record. We got Light Years in 2000 and Aphrodite in 2010, arguably her best post-millennium records.

5. Samia – Big Wheel

Samia is gearing up to release her debut album The Baby and she’s kicking it off with Big Wheel. City-tinged folk is not usually our go-to but Samia’s voice paired with her vivid songwriting is hard to ignore. She instantly relates to you.

4. Cub Sport – Best Friend

Cub Sport’s excellent Like Nirvana is out now and it houses this gem Best Friend. It’s the most boisterous moment on the album with its flickering synth-work and direct lyrics. That’s why it immediately cuts through. It’s great proof of how Cub Sport can embrace the abstract while shortcutting straight to the heart.

3. J Balvin, Dua Lipa & Bad Bunny – UN DIA (One Day) (Feat. Tainy)

Some have decided to cancel summer this year but J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy haven’t listened. They’ve come through with a reggaeton track that expels sunshine instantly. Dua’s hook is great and we’re always here for a Bad Bunny and Balvin collab.

2. merci, mercy – Fall Apart

Merci, Mercy has dropped her second official single Fall Apart following on from her breakout Fucked Myself Up. Fucked Myself Up put the rising Aussie pop hope on the map in a big way, garnering millions of streams and topping triple j‘s airplay chart. Now, she’s backed it up with an equally strong offering Fall Apart – an edgy pop track that puts her raw songwriting on display once again.

1. Taylor Swift – August

Taylor Swift’s sparse, folk-inspired Folklore was a left-turn many didn’t see coming. It was a fruitful move though as it seems to have cut to the emotional root of Swift’s songwriting. August is the best example of that pairing a moody, muddy instrumental with a Swift chorus that feel like it’s straight out of Dawson’s Creek. We’re also always here for a third verse penned by Jack Antonoff and Swift.

